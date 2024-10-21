Bhatti Vikramarka flags off TGSPDCL Emergency Vehicles

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday flagged off TGSPDCL special vehicles meant for restoration of emergency power services in GHMC jurisdiction.

After launching the vehicles, Bhatti said that the public could receive better power services from the special vehicles launched on the lines of ambulances, a first-of-its kind initiative in the country.

Currently, there are 57 sub-divisions in Hyderabad and one vehicle would be allocated to each sub-division, the deputy chief minister said.

In case of interruption in power supply, consumers could call 1912 toll free number and emergency services personnel would attend it immediately, he said.