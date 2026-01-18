Bhatti Denies Allegations on Naini Coal Block Tenders, Slams Fabricated Reports

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said his sole objective was to safeguard Telangana’s assets and spirit, asserting that he had not entered politics to amass wealth or expand business interests.

Addressing a media conference at Praja Bhavan, Bhatti Vikramarka strongly refuted reports published in a section of the media regarding the Naini coal block tenders, terming them fabricated and politically motivated. He said Singareni Collieries Company Limited had called for the tenders strictly in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Central government.

Stating that false narratives were being created to mislead the public, the Deputy CM said he was being targeted due to his proximity to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He added that he would reveal complete details once the political intent behind the report became clear.

Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that Singareni was a public asset and coal mines symbolised people’s self-respect. “I will protect Telangana’s assets from vultures, looters and organised criminals,” he said, adding that no one had the right to publish reports aimed at assassinating an individual’s character or creating rifts among political leaders.

Clarifying further, he said the tenders were issued by Singareni and not by any minister, and that mandatory field visits were required due to the difficult terrain of the mining areas—a norm followed even by Central government undertakings. He also objected to his name being dragged unnecessarily into a television channel’s report, urging media houses not to involve public representatives in inter-media disputes.