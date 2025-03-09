Bhatti urges MPs to raise Telangana's pending issues in Parliament

Hyderabad:The state government has made a strong appeal to MPs of all parties from the state to set aside political differences and raise their voices in the upcoming Budget Session to exert pressure on the Centre to sanction long-pending funds and projects for Telangana.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who convened an all-party MPs' meeting at Praja Bhavan, urged the MPs to highlight 28 pending matters concerning Telangana in Parliament. MPs from the BRS (Rajya Sabha) and BJP were absent from the meeting.

Apart from Congress MPs, the only other attendee was AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was unable to attend due to his delayed return from Delhi.



Bhatti accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana in fund allocations and project approvals. He requested MPs to leverage all available parliamentary procedures, including adjournment motions, zero hour discussions, Question Hour interventions, and Rule 377 provisions, to bring these disparities to national attention and pressurise the Centre into action.

"We fought for a separate Telangana with the hope that our people would live with dignity and development, but the benefits from the Centre have not materialised even after ten years of the state’s formation," he said.

Acknowledging the absence of BJP and BRS MPs, he assured to convene another meeting to accommodate their availability.

"Some MPs claimed that they were not informed in advance. To address this, we will notify them at least a week before the next meeting. I will personally reach out to them to ensure their participation," he stated.



Among the 28 pending projects discussed were Hyderabad Metro Phase-2, Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR), the Musi Rejuvenation Project, and AMRUT funds for the Godavari Phase-2 project in Hyderabad, all requiring central assistance.

Bhatti said that despite several requests, including direct appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these projects remain stuck due to the Centre's inaction.



To aid MPs in raising these issues effectively in Parliament, the Telangana government has compiled a two-volume booklet detailing its correspondence with the Centre, including official letters and representations sent seeking funds and approvals. The booklet will be distributed to all Telangana MPs.

Owaisi accused the BJP-led NDA government of unfair treatment towards Telangana.

"Despite having eight BJP MPs, including some union ministers, Telangana is not receiving its due share of funds and projects. Our demand is simple. Telangana should receive allocations on par with other states," he said.



Pointing out discrepancies in administrative approvals, he said, "Smaller states like Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Punjab and Jharkhand have more IPS officers than Telangana. A proposal to increase our IPS cadre has been pending with the Centre."