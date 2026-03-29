Bhatti Urges Leaders To Join Solar Village Drive

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has urged public representatives to actively participate in the prestigious Model Solar Village programme, launched by the state government to transform Telangana into a green, energy-efficient state.

On Sunday, at the Assembly Hall, the Deputy CM handed over letters to ministers, MLAs and MLCs, inviting them to be part of the initiative. He advised that every public representative should install a 2KW grid-connected solar rooftop system in their residence, stressing that leaders must lead by example to create awareness about solar energy. By doing so, he said, residential areas could be turned into centres of power generation, reducing household electricity expenses while contributing to the State’s green energy grid.

Interested representatives have been asked to submit their residential address and a copy of their latest electricity bill to the TGREDCO office in Khairatabad. A technical team will then conduct a survey and complete the installation process. Bhatti Vikramarka described the decision as an important step towards achieving carbon neutrality and building an energy-secure Telangana.

Interacting with the media later, the Deputy CM acknowledged his own pending IT dues but insisted his earnings were legal. “I have the capacity to feed at least 10 families. I have not committed any crime. It hardly matters whether the gold I wear is pure or imitation. Whenever IT or any other department comes, I have a reason — I was depressed over personal issues in recent years and could not clear my IT dues in my declaration,” he said.