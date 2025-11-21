Bhatti Urges Industry To Work For State’s Development

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress government has cleared infrastructure and road development proposals worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore in just two years and urged the industry to partner in the state’s development.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of corporate firms at Praja Bhavan on Friday, he said the government will construct international-standard six-lane and eight-lane highways and develop Bharat Future City over 30,000 acres.

Representatives from Deloitte, EY, KPMG, BCG, PwC, JLL and other organisations attended the meeting. Bhatti said approvals have already been issued for projects worth ₹60,799 crore, while proposals amounting to another ₹28,000 crore are under consideration, taking the total planned spending on road construction in two years close to ₹1 lakh crore.

He described Telangana as the fastest-growing state in the country and a “paradise for investments”. He added that the government is working to transform the state into a $3-trillion economy by 2047 and urged the industry to partner in Telangana’s development, expressing hope that “Telangana Rising 2047” will be a success.

“A favourable climate, strategic location and a highly skilled workforce are driving economic expansion,” he said, noting that no other state offers a comparable investment ecosystem.

The minister added that connectivity will be significantly enhanced with the existing Outer Ring Road and the upcoming Regional Ring Road, which will link major districts. A plan has been prepared to develop 39 radial roads between the two ring roads, with pharma, IT, handloom, agro and other industrial parks coming up along these corridors.

He pointed out that Hyderabad hosts IIT, IIIT, major universities and hundreds of engineering colleges, besides globally recognised IT and pharma hubs.

Bhatti said uninterrupted 24-hour quality power is being supplied to industries, and the government is adopting green-energy initiatives to prevent future power shortages. Telangana, located between the Krishna and Godavari rivers, faces no water scarcity, and infrastructure is in place to meet industrial water needs.

He said Telangana police is among the best in the country and has gained national recognition in cybercrime management, assuring investors of safe and stable law-and-order conditions. The state is developing Future City with IT and AI centres, a Skill University and international sports facilities. All approvals have been secured for the greenfield highway from Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati, which he said will boost export-driven industrial growth.

Senior officials, including principal secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Naveen Mittal and Jayesh Ranjan, Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar, Singareni CMD N. Balram and special secretary Sanjay Kumar, participated in the meeting.