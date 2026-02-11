Bhatti: Urban Infra Push to Match Global Cities

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said the Congress government was implementing planned infrastructure development in urban areas in response to villages transforming into towns in the post-globalisation era.

After casting his vote at a polling station in the ninth ward of Kodad Municipality, he said the government’s development strategy was aimed at building cities capable of competing globally. Comprehensive plans had been prepared by categorising the economy into core urban, peri-urban, rural and agriculture-based sectors to achieve the target of making Telangana a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. The model integrates education, healthcare and infrastructure, he added.

Referring to air pollution levels in cities such as Delhi and Kolkata, where the Air Quality Index has crossed 250, he said the state was taking measures to improve air quality in urban areas. Despite revenue losses from registrations, the government was promoting battery-operated vehicles. Sewage treatment plants were being constructed in towns, and lakes were being cleared of encroachments and developed as parks and tourism destinations.

He said uninterrupted and quality power supply was being ensured to support production activities. Free electricity up to 200 units was being provided to poor families. The government had filled 70,000 posts over the past two and a half years, he said.

To support rural youth, Ambedkar Knowledge Centres were being established at constituency headquarters to provide free online coaching for competitive examinations. Advanced technology centres had also been set up to equip youth with skills required in the private sector.

He expressed confidence that urban voters would support the Congress in the municipal elections.