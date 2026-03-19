Bhatti to Present Rs.3.25 Lakh Crore Budget

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to present the State Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, with the total outlay expected to be around Rs.3.25 lakh crore, according to sources. This would mark a 6.5 per cent increase over the 2025-26 Budget outlay of Rs.3,04,965 crore.

The Budget is expected to prioritise education, health, irrigation, agriculture and infrastructure, with higher allocations likely for the Congress party’s Six Guarantees. The government is also expected to provide clarity on the job calendar for fresh recruitment.

Officials indicated that special allocations are likely for Hyderabad’s development, following the government’s decision to expand the city limits up to the Outer Ring Road and create two new municipal corporations — Cyberabad and Malkajgiri — in addition to the existing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The measures are aimed at strengthening urban governance and infrastructure.

The Budget is expected to align with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s “Telangana Rising 2047” vision document, which proposes dividing the state into three economic regions — CURE, PURE and RARE — to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034. Allocations are likely to support this framework.

Infrastructure projects are expected to receive significant funding, including the Musi rejuvenation project and Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area, and the Regional Ring Road project under the Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE). The Metro Rail and Musi projects have gained urgency as the state government prepares to take over Metro Phase-I operations from L&T from April 1 to facilitate Phase-II expansion, while the Chief Minister is planning to launch Musi development works by April.

The Budget is also expected to include welfare measures, including increased Cheyutha pensions for the elderly, widows, single women, handloom workers, toddy tappers, and patients with HIV and filariasis. Proposals are also likely for allotment of house sites and incentives for para-athletes, and enhanced salaries and allowances for temple priests.

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday to approve the Budget. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at 9.30 am in the Assembly Committee Hall. Following Cabinet approval, Vikramarka will present the Budget in the Assembly at 12 noon, while legislative affairs minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu will table it in the Legislative Council at the same time.

Sources said the Chief Minister and the finance minister exercised caution in drafting the Budget, with estimates based on expected revenues, including tax collections, Central grants and tax devolution.