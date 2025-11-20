Bhatti: TG Rising 2047 Vision Will Showcase 2-Years' Success

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday that the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document aims to showcase both the progress made over the last two years and the state’s long-term growth potential. He addressed officials at the Telangana Rising Vision Document War Room Meeting held at Praja Bhavan, attended by Principal Secretaries and Secretarias of all departments.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the target of making Telangana a three-trillion-dollar economy is a collective ambition of Telagana cabinet. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had assigned him the responsibility of preparing an inclusive vision document involving every department. The state entered into an official agreement with ISB for preparing the roadmap, and nodal officers have been appointed to furnish data, based on which preliminary work has been completed.

With a Global Summit scheduled on December 8 and 9, he directed officials to prioritise finalisation of the document, calling it an initiative of historic significance. As the Congress government completes two years on December 7, he said it was necessary not just to present achievements but to display the groundwork laid for future generations and the state’s preparedness to compete globally.

He said Telangana’s strengths — including Hyderabad’s established pharma and IT ecosystem, availability of skilled manpower, competitive operating costs, and decades of public sector-led industrial expansion — must be highlighted in the document. Bhatti Vikramarka noted that Regional Ring Road works worth ₹36,000 crore are underway and, along with 39 radial roads and upcoming industrial clusters, will attract large-scale investments, strengthening the state’s economic base.

He instructed secretaries to consult ministers and integrate their inputs, while urging coordination with ISB experts. Experts from across sectors and CEOs of global companies are being invited to draft the future roadmap, and the summit will be held on a grand scale.

Bhatti Vikramarka said achieving 13% annual GSDP growth demands structured departmental action and strong documentation. All secretaries are to submit final inputs on Thursday, after which the Chief Minister will review the draft for three days. He termed the exercise a prestigious mission and asked officials to work with urgency to complete the document.