Bhatti Tells SCCL to Fast-track Green Power Projects

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and energy minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to fast-track Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) ambitious renewable energy projects, including an 800 MW floating solar plant, a 500 MW wind power plant and a 500 MW pumped storage power project. He called for strict adherence to project timelines to strengthen Telangana’s green energy portfolio.

At a high-level review meeting held on Saturday at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Bhatti urged officials to expedite groundwork and secure clearances without delay. He specifically instructed the teams to obtain approvals from the irrigation department for two floating solar projects — a 300 MW plant on the Lower Manair Dam and a 500 MW plant on the Mallannasagar reservoir. He emphasised the need for sustained coordination with concerned departments to ensure swift permissions.

Reviewing progress on the wind energy front, the Deputy CM directed the completion of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed 500 MW wind power capacity across five districts by the end of next month. He encouraged the use of cutting-edge technology to improve the efficiency and viability of these installations.

Bhatti also ordered the immediate commencement of the 500 MW pumped storage power project at the Medipalli open-cast mine in Ramagundam-1. He reiterated the importance of accelerating the 1500 MW solar power project in Rajasthan’s Solar Valley, being executed in collaboration with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL). In addition, he reviewed proposals for an 800 MW thermal power project under the SCCL–RRVUNL partnership and asked officials to prepare relevant reports for early cabinet approval.

The minister discussed SCCL’s other initiatives, including the proposed Green Hydrogen Plant and Battery Storage System. He called for a centralised dashboard to monitor all energy projects in real-time, ensuring transparency and accountability.

SCCL CMD N. Balaram presented an overview of the company’s roadmap to generate approximately 7,000 MW from renewable sources. He sought the government’s continued support for necessary clearances and regulatory facilitation. Senior officials from the energy department, REDCO and SCCL participated in the meeting.