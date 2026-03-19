Bhatti: Telangana Power Grid Ready for 19,000 Mw Without Cuts

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said Telangana’s power network is equipped to handle demand of up to 19,000 MW without disruptions amid rising consumption during the Yasangi crop season and summer.

Reviewing preparedness with senior power officials at the Assembly, he cited peak demand figures of 17,606 MW on March 2 and a new high of 18,228 MW on March 13, with consumption touching 341.08 million units. He said power utilities managed the surge without overloads or power cuts.

Bhatti Vikramarka said infrastructure is being strengthened with additional substations, transmission lines and transformers to meet demand beyond 19,000 MW if required. He directed officials to remain vigilant until the end of the Yasangi season and summer, with priority on uninterrupted supply to farmers, Greater Hyderabad and other sectors.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Naveen Mittal, Telangana Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar, and discom CMDs Jitesh V. Patil and Varun Reddy attended the meeting.