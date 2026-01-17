Bhatti: Telangana Govt to Bring Rohith Vemula Act Soon

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Saturday said that the Rohith Vemula Act would be introduced in Telangana, stating that the Congress government was committed to ensuring social justice and institutional accountability.

Recalling the Congress’ sustained efforts at the national level to address the concerns raised by the Rohith Vemula case, Bhatti said that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had written to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urging the state government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act in Telangana. He said the government was serious about bringing in the legislation and would proceed after holding consultations with all stakeholders.

At a meeting here on Saturday, Bhatti assured members of the Justice for Rohith Vemula Campaign Committee at Praja Bhavan, where discussions were held on the proposed legislation and related demands, that their suggestions and the draft legislation submitted would be examined carefully.

The committee submitted a draft of the Rohith Vemula Act that had been prepared in Karnataka, seeking its adoption in Telangana with relevant modifications. They stressed that the proposed law should aim at preventing discrimination in educational institutions, protecting the rights of students and faculty members and ensuring accountability in cases involving institutional harassment or injustice.

The committee members raised several key issues connected to the Rohith Vemula case. They demanded a transparent and time-bound inquiry to establish accountability and deliver justice. They also appealed to the government to provide relief to 50 students and two teachers against whom non-bailable cases had been registered in the aftermath of Rohith Vemula’s death. The delegation urged the state government to take a humanitarian and lawful approach in resolving these cases.

The Karnataka delegation included senior Ambedkarite leader and lecturer Hulikunte Murthy, Dr Ashna Singh of the National Law University, Bengaluru, advocate V. Mrudula, and Rahul from the Ambedkar Students’ Association, Bengaluru. From the Justice for Rohith Vemula movement in Hyderabad, Radhika Vemula, Raja Vemula, Professors Bhangya Bhukya, Sowmya Dechamma, Thirumal and Ratnam of the University of Hyderabad, designated senior advocate of the High Court of Telangana V. Raghunath, Dr Dontha Prashanth, Thirupathi of ASA, HCU, and Vennela of ASA, HCU participated in the meeting, along with several others.

Bhatti said that the Congress government was committed to upholding constitutional values, protecting marginalised sections and ensuring fairness in institutions of higher learning. He stated that the Rohith Vemula Act, once introduced, would serve as a strong legal framework to prevent discrimination and safeguard the dignity and rights of students and teachers.