Bhatti, Sridhar Open McDonald’s GCC

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said McDonald’s decision to set up its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad — the brand’s largest such facility outside the United States — reflects the global giant’s faith in the Congress government and confidence in Telangana’s exceptional talent. He inaugurated the McDonald’s GCC near T-Hub in Cyberabad on Wednesday, along with IT minister D. Sridhar Babu.

Bhatti described the launch as a major milestone, noting that Hyderabad has emerged as the capital of GCCs. Welcoming McDonald’s global leadership and employees, he said it was a matter of pride that the world’s most recognisable quick-service restaurant brand chose Hyderabad as its hub for innovation and operational excellence.

The Deputy Chief Minister said McDonald’s, which began in the 1940s, symbolises scale, efficiency and connectivity, serving millions across the globe. He added that Hyderabad, too, has shown how clarity of purpose and focus can transform a city into a global command centre, influencing markets and experiences across continents.

Reflecting on the city’s transformation over the past two decades, Bhatti said the hundreds of GCCs operating from Hyderabad are no longer back offices but the nerve centres of global innovation — connecting Chicago to Charminar, Boston to Banjara Hills, and London to Lingampally.

IT minister D. Sridhar Babu thanked the McDonald’s leadership for choosing Hyderabad for its 1.56 lakh sq. ft. office in Hitec City. He said the decision underscores Telangana’s strong industrial ecosystem supported by world-class infrastructure, good governance and abundant talent.