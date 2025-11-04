Bhatti, Sridhar Babu Inaugurate Vanguard GTC

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the inauguration of the world-renowned Vanguard Global Technology Centre (GTC) in Hyderabad marks global recognition of Telangana’s growing strength in technology and innovation. Speaking after inaugurating the centre along with IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu in Hitec City on Monday, he said Hyderabad has firmly established itself as a hub for global companies.

Bhatti described Vanguard as a trusted global leader in investment management, known for its innovation, ethics and long-term value creation. The company’s decision to set up its GTC in Hyderabad, he said, reflects the city’s rising stature as an international destination for technology and innovation. Hyderabad’s robust infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and talent-rich ecosystem, he said, make it a preferred choice for multinational firms.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Hyderabad’s premier engineering and technology institutions produce thousands of skilled professionals every year. The synergy between academia, startups and industries, he noted, has fostered a dynamic innovation environment that continues to attract global investments. The Telangana government, he said, has consistently focused on leveraging technology for societal and economic transformation and is strengthening initiatives that promote innovation and skill development.

Highlighting key projects such as the Global Innovation Centre, Young India Skill University and Global AI School, Bhatti said Telangana has built a strong ecosystem that nurtures both talent and entrepreneurship. He urged Vanguard to consider acquiring land in the upcoming Bharat Future City and establishing its own campus there, adding that the futuristic city would feature world-class infrastructure, including an international airport, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad has become a symbol of reliability, inclusiveness and innovation. He pointed out that Vanguard, which manages assets worth 6.4 trillion dollars globally, choosing Hyderabad further strengthens the city’s global reputation. With seven of the world’s top asset management firms operating from Hyderabad and collectively managing 30 trillion dollars, Telangana’s presence on the global economic map is expanding rapidly, he said.

The minister added that the state aims to establish 120 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the coming year, generating about 1.2 lakh jobs while providing high-quality skilling, reskilling and upskilling opportunities for youth. The new Vanguard centre, he said, will focus on advancements in engineering, cloud modernisation, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity, further consolidating Hyderabad’s position as a global technology hub.