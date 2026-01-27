Bhatti Sops for Singareni Workers

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday said the government would swiftly resolve issues faced by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers, including name changes, Aadhaar mismatches, and other complications in compassionate appointments.

In a statement, Bhatti said medical invalidation cases would be addressed through the concerned medical boards. In line with Coal India norms, an SCCL committee will extend officer-level facilities, including tax benefits, to workers.

He announced housing support for SCCL staff and highlighted enhanced accident insurance coverage, Rs 1.25 crore for employees, said to be unprecedented in the country, and Rs 40 lakh free coverage for 30,000 contract workers.

Bhatti noted that the dependent age limit for compassionate appointments had been raised from 35 to 40 years after the Congress government came to power. With this, 2,539 posts were filled, including 798 external and 1,741 on compassionate grounds. He added that Singareni hospitals are being upgraded to super-speciality status with cath labs.

The Deputy CM also said SCCL achieved record profits of Rs 6,394 crore in FY 2024-25, sharing 34 per cent (Rs 802 crore) with workers and Rs 5,500 each with outsourced personnel.