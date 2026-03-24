Bhatti Slams BRS Over Fiscal Bungling

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday accused the previous BRS regime of inflating Budgets by 22 per cent annually over the past decade, leading to poor implementation of welfare schemes. In contrast, he said, the Congress government had presented a realistic budget with only a six per cent increase, aiming to balance revenue and expenditure within two years.

Replying to the Budget discussion in the Assembly, Bhatti Vikramarka said debt servicing had risen from ₹7 crore in 2014–15 to ₹66,545 crore in 2024–25 due to BRS mismanagement. He noted that while the Congress government borrowed ₹1,59,165 crore over two years, it repaid ₹1,85,090 crore, clearing debts left behind.

He alleged that BRS members staged a walkout to avoid exposure of their financial record. Bhatti further accused the previous regime of leaving thousands of crores in unpaid bills, including ₹4,600 crore in employee dues. The Congress government, he said, was clearing ₹700–730 crore monthly, with medical reimbursements and supplementary salaries fully settled.

On welfare, Bhatti Vikramarka said five of the six Congress guarantees had already been implemented, including Rajiv Aarogyasri, Rythu Bharosa, loan waiver, Indiramma housing and 200 units of free power. “Atmiya Bharosa” would be rolled out this year, he added.

He criticised the BRS for neglecting education, noting that the Congress government had raised diet charges by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 200 per cent, with funds released quarterly. Housing allocations of ₹22,500 crore under BRS had seen only ₹5,500 crore utilised, he said.

On agriculture, Bhatti Vikramarka accused BRS of turning Rythu Bandhu into an election tool and failing to waive ₹1 lakh farm loans. In contrast, Congress waived ₹2 lakh loans in one go, depositing ₹20,600 crore directly into farmers’ accounts. He concluded that the present government was committed to inclusive growth and welfare, unlike the BRS regime.