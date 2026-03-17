BRS Disrespected Women: Bhatti Hits Back at KTR in Assembly, Highlights ₹57,000 Crore SHG Aid

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the state government would consider higher allocations for the Old City in the upcoming Budget, stating that Rs 20,000 crore was already being spent on the development of Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Bhatti said the current outlay was “unprecedented” in recent decades and assured that additional funds would be provided based on local requirements.

“The government is transforming Hyderabad into a global city to attract investments. This is a much larger amount for the entire city and the surrounding areas, which includes Old City. If there are additional works, additional funds are required; the government is committed to fulfilling the same. The Chief Minister is also planning to allocate much more, and you will be satisfied once you get to know,” Bhatti said, responding to AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala during the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the Assembly. .

Balala sought Rs 5,000 crore for infrastructure works in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, stating that Rs 2,000 crore had been allocated to the Old City during the tenure of former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy and that a higher package was now required.

Replying to remarks by BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao, Bhatti said the government had deposited Rs 57,000 crore into women’s accounts through self-help groups under interest-free loan schemes over the past two years, exceeding the earlier commitment of Rs 20,000 annually.

He said Rs 9,000 crore had been credited to farmers within nine days and that Rs 25,000 per farmer family was provided as a paddy bonus at Rs 500 per quintal.

Bhatti accused BRS leaders of disrespecting women and criticised Rama Rao for remarks that hurt women’s sentiments. He also questioned the party’s record on women’s representation in the Cabinet.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing interest-free loans and said efforts were underway to create one crore women millionaires. He added that free bus travel for women was introduced soon after assuming office and that reimbursements to RTC were being made regularly.

Criticising the previous BRS government, Bhatti said it failed to deliver on promises such as double-bedroom houses, Dalit Bandhu assistance and employment guarantees. He said the present government had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh per house under the Indiramma housing scheme and begun construction of 4.5 lakh houses, releasing Rs 22,500 crore in a single tranche.

He also said that the Congress government has been implementing its Six Guarantees while accusing the BRS of failing to fulfil its commitments.

IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu, intervening in the debate, said the government remained committed to establishing pollution-free green pharma industries in Future City, as informed to the High Court. He said a white paper on the IT sector would be released and questioned criticism over Rs 5.75 lakh crore MoUs signed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

On criticism over ministers’ visits to Delhi, Sridhar Babu said the government would continue engaging with the Centre to secure funds for the state. He also referred to recent electoral outcomes, stating that the BRS needed to reassess its position.