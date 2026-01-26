Bhatti Shielding Revanth Reddy, Alleges Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Harish Rao accused Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of trying to shield Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from the alleged coal scam. Harish Rao demanded a White Paper on how many ‘site visits’ took place before tenders were filed, how many certificates were issued, and reasons for rejection. He said that the BRS would be exposing more alleged scams of the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao accused Bhatti of avoiding direct answers and using verbal tactics instead of addressing the core issue. He referred to the Deputy CM’s statement asking for a letter so that the issue could be discussed with the Chief Minister. “When we are clearly stating that the Chief Minister is the architect of this scam and his brother-in-law is the first beneficiary, what purpose will such discussions serve,” he wondered.

Harish Rao claimed that the government was altering policies to benefit selected contractors. He said claims that the site visit certificate system existed earlier was misleading. Harish Rao said the first beneficiary of the site visit certificate system was Srujan Reddy’s Shodha Constructions. He stated that several contractors visited sites, submitted emails, letters, and photographs, but were denied certificates without explanation.

Harish Rao accused the government of pushing for the loss of the SCCL after coming to power. Citing figures, the BRS leader said the SCCL had achieved production of 50 million tonnes (MT) in 2021, 62 MT in 2022, and 70 MT in 2023 under the BRS government. After the Congress came to power, production dropped to 69 MT in 2024–25 and 43 MT in 2025–26 so far. Harish Rao questioned why only `2,360 crore was shown as profit when Singareni earned over `6,394 crore, and demanded clarification on the remaining amount.