Bhatti Seeks Left Alliance Against Corporate Forces

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday stressed the need for Congress and Left parties to undertake a long-term political journey together in view of prevailing national conditions.

Addressing a national seminar, ‘Challenges being faced by the Left parties in India’, organised by CPI to mark its centenary celebrations at Khammam, Bhatti said Left parties must move forward unitedly and wage joint agitations to check the domination of corporate forces undermining parliamentary democracy. He alleged that corporate forces were misleading the nation on economic and social issues.

Quoting Karl Marx's “socialism is possible only through class struggle” Bhatti urged Left parties to create awareness among people about corporate conspiracies. He also referred to German philosopher Max Weber’s observation that Indian society remained an exception to Marx’s expectations, being structured around castes rather than classes. In a situation where class struggle is eroding and the parliamentary system itself is under question, he said, the role of Communists is extremely significant.

Bhatti said Khammam district has historically embraced diverse ideologies and is synonymous with hospitality. He recalled the CPI’s sacrifices and role in India’s freedom struggle, noting that while India attained independence in 1947, Telangana achieved freedom a year later through the armed struggle waged by Communists against the autocratic Nizam. Movements such as “land to the tiller” and the library movement, he said, were examples of Telangana’s fight for livelihood and liberation of the poor.

Bhatti further recalled landmark measures enacted during Congress rule with Left support, including the Tenancy Act (1950), land reforms law (1970), the 20-Point Programme, bank nationalisation, MGNREGA, and the Right to Information Act.

He emphasised that protecting the Constitution is the responsibility of all, warning that otherwise the common person will be denied basic rights. He accused the BJP-led Central government of destroying voting rights and attempting to amend the Constitution.