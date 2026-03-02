Bhatti Seeks Action Plan to Integrate Tourism, Culture and Temples

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi to prepare an action plan to integrate tourism and culture by connecting Unesco-recognised heritage sites like Ramappa temple with other ancient temples across the state.

Participating in the Ramadasu Jayanthi celebrations at the LB Indoor Stadium here on Sunday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the arts represent the soul of Telangana and affirmed that the state government is giving high priority to the promotion of arts and culture.

Bhatti said that after the formation of the Congress government, several measures have been taken to restore the past glory of artists and the cultural heritage of the state.

Over the past two years, the government has organised numerous cultural programs under the aegis of the Sangeeta Nataka Akademi to communicate the state government’s developmental achievements to the public.

He noted that people not only participated actively in these art forms but also responded enthusiastically. Assuring continued support, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government would encourage the Akademi to conduct more such programs and provide necessary financial assistance.

Praising Bhadrachala Ramadasu as a great composer and a pride of Telangana soil, Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that Gopanna, born in Nelakondapalli, earned eternal recognition as Bhakta Ramadasu through his devotion and devotional compositions. He remarked that the Bhadrachalam temple built by him and his keertanas continue to live in the hearts of Telugu people.

He further stated that after state bifurcation, the government has been officially organising such festivals to highlight the greatness of regional composers. Emphasising that arts are the lifeline of social awakening, he said Telangana has a long history of using art forms to bring awareness and solutions to issues in rural areas. He observed that arts are not merely for entertainment but also serve as powerful tools for public awareness.

Expressing happiness over the public’s enthusiasm toward arts, Bhatti stated that the government would extend full financial support for organising such cultural programmes in the future.