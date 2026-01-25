Bhatti Says No SCCL Scam, Site Visit Is Old Requirement

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Saturday fiercely rebutted allegations of irregularities in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) tenders, branding them as "baseless fabricated stories". He also released evidence to show that the highly-debated `site visit clause’ was included in tenders during the BRS government tenure, and was also followed by public sector units nationally.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhatti reacted strongly to recent reports accusing him of tailoring contracts for associates, including claims around the Naini coal block tender and diesel supply deals. He clarified that the mandatory site inspections before bidding was a prevalent practice, a point that he said was misrepresented in a section of the media as a Congress government requirement.



It has been the standard since 2018, Bhatti said. "This provision exists in Coal India, NMDC, oil companies, IITs, IIMs, and PSUs across the country," he asserted. He pointed out that the SCCL tender policy was framed by Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, a mini-ratna company, and was followed in tenders in 2018, 2021, and 2023 during the BRS government tenure.



Bhatti demanded that the journalist concerned admit his contention was wrong, and warned that failure to do so would be treated as defamation.



Dismissing any links to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s relatives in the SCCL tenders, Bhatti noted that Shodha Constructions Private Limited, cited in the allegations, was owned by Deepti Reddy, daughter of BRS former MLA Kandala Upender Reddy, with her husband Sujan Reddy as director. He alleged that all five major SCCL contractors were tied to BRS leaders. "Tenders and files never reach me or the state government; Singareni operates autonomously via its independent board," Bhatti emphasised, stressing that there was no political interference in the process.



Responding to BRS leader T. Harish Rao's call for a probe, Bhatti welcomed a comprehensive inquiry into all SCCL contracts since 2014. "As soon as the Chief Minister returns from his foreign tour, I'll personally request him to order it," he promised. He said the "false propaganda" was demoralising SCCL's 42,000 permanent and 30,000 outsourcing workers, and called the allegations an assault on the institution built on workers' "blood and sweat."



Citing his 40 years in politics grounded in "high ethical values," Bhatti vowed to shield SCCL from "vultures and predators." He highlighted production challenges amid stalled new coal blocks over the past decade and global green energy shifts, urging diversification into critical minerals.



"Singareni is Telangana's property, smearing it for political gain causes irreparable damage," he warned, appealing against further misinformation.