Bhatti Releases Rs 304 Cr Interest-Free Loans to Women SHGs

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday announced that the state government would distribute interest-free loans to Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across Telangana on Tuesday.

Bhatti Vikramarka, who also oversees the finance department, released Rs 304 crore towards the scheme and reviewed the preparations through a video conference with district collectors.

Panchayat raj minister D. Seethakka, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary (finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan and senior officials attended the video conference.

Bhatti Vikramarka instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements were in place for extending interest-free loans to 3,57,098 SHGs simultaneously in every district. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and SERP CEO Divya Devarajan were asked to coordinate with ministers and MLAs to organise the programme at Assembly constituency headquarters.

Bhatti said that Women SHGs from mandal and village samakhyas must participate in the distribution events being held at these centres.

Bhatti said the previous BRS government ignored the interest-free loan scheme, but the Congress government revived and expanded it soon after taking charge. The renewed support, he said, has strengthened the confidence of women’s groups statewide.

He noted that loans had already been disbursed in earlier phases and another major tranche would be released on November 25.

Bhatti also commended district collectors for the smooth implementation of the Indiramma sari distribution. He said reports from mandals indicated that women were pleased with the quality and design of the saris.

He appreciated the officials for ensuring timely and organised delivery to all villages.

Seethakka said the government was committed to strengthening women financially. She stated that the government has been facilitating annual bank linkage loans worth at least Rs 25,000 crore for SHGs, while covering the interest on their behalf.

She said the latest release of Rs 304 crore takes the total interest amount paid for rural SHGs to Rs 1,118 crore so far, with about Rs 300 crore additionally extended to urban SHGs.

She said that the previous BRS government failed to clear Rs 3,500 crore in dues owed to women’s groups and even diverted their hard-earned Abhaya Hastham savings.