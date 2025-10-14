Bhatti Ready To Clear Part Of School Fee Dues

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked collectors of all districts to submit details of pending dues school-wise pertaining to Best Available Schools Scheme (BASS) and assured that a portion of the arrears will be released immediately.

Bhatti on Tuesday held a video conference with collectors of all districts from Secretariat to review the progress of the scheme being implemented under the SC and ST welfare departments following reports of private school managements opting out of the scheme and not allowing students got admission under this scheme to attend classes over the issue of pending dues from state government.

He stated that agreements regarding funds under the BASS had been finalised between the school managements and the district administration. If any issues arise, school managements must contact the district authorities — they are not permitted to expel students under any circumstances, he said.



He instructed district collectors, DEOs, and welfare officers to take this matter seriously and ensure that every student selected under the BAS scheme continues in school. He directed officials to explain clearly to school managements the provisions of the Right to Education Act and the scheme, as well as the terms of the agreements signed between schools and the government.

Bhatti directed collectors to pay serious attention to the education and health sectors. If there are any pending bills, he asked them to bring it to the notice of the finance department. He noted reports that some schools had been closed due to non-receipt of BAS funds, and observed that if certain schools rely solely on BAS funds, their sustainability as prominent institutions comes into question.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed DEOs to immediately visit all schools under the BAS scheme and report on the number of students enrolled, whether government norms are being followed and the overall conditions and environment in those schools

He also ordered the collection of data on students who studied in BAS scheme schools over the past seven years — including where they are now, what they are doing, and whether they pursued higher education.

SC welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar urged collectors and officials to personally monitor the implementation of the BAS scheme and interact with school managements to ensure smooth functioning.