Bhatti Raps Slow Pace of School Works, Contractor Pulled Up Over Delay

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of construction works at the Young India Integrated School at Lakkaram and the Government Junior College building at Siripuram in Khammam district.

During his visit, he inspected the ongoing works at both sites and directed the contractor to expedite construction of the residential school while ensuring quality standards. He also instructed officials to regularly monitor progress and complete the junior college building within the stipulated timeline.

The Deputy Chief Minister also visited the Sai Balaji Cold Storage unit, where a fire accident occurred on Saturday evening, and reviewed the damage to farmers’ produce. He directed officials to coordinate with the insurance company to ensure compensation is paid to affected farmers based on recorded stock. He further instructed officials to take steps to facilitate sale of chilli in the agricultural market yard at Madhira.

Later, addressing a media conference at Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan in Khammam, he said the state budget reflects an inclusive and welfare-oriented approach aimed at all sections of society.

“This is a people-centric budget, focused not on statistics, but on improving lives. The government aims to instil confidence among citizens that living in this state is both a privilege and an opportunity. From birth to old age, every individual will benefit from at least one government scheme, an approach unmatched anywhere in the country,” he said.

He said the Indiramma Life Insurance Scheme provides ₹5 lakh coverage to beneficiaries and covers 1.15 crore families based on the socio-economic survey.