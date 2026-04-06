Bhatti: Pipri Meeting Conceptualised by CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the massive public meeting held in Pipri to mark three years of his ‘People’s March’ padayatra was not his idea but conceptualised by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as part of the government’s 99-day Praja Palana governance programme. He stated that during discussions on Praja Palana initiatives, the Chief Minister suggested organising a large public gathering to reaffirm the government’s commitment to promises made to the people.

Bhatti recalled that during his padayatra from Pipri to Khammam ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, he had listened to numerous grievances and made several assurances, particularly to people in the erstwhile Adilabad district. He said the Chief Minister had emphasised that it was the responsibility of the government to immediately sanction and implement those assurances.

Expressing gratitude to Revanth Reddy, Bhatti noted that the Chief Minister had laid foundation stones for development works worth ₹1,238 crore and played a key role in the success of the meeting. He also reminisced about how people walked alongside him in scorching heat, making the padayatra a success.

Stating that the meeting was not political, Bhatti said it reflected the strong bond built with the people and underscored the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises, adding that nearly 99 per cent of assurances had already been implemented.