Bhatti: Pattas, Indiramma House Letters Given To Bhoodan Colony Evictees

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday distributed house site pattas and Indiramma housing sanction letters to families evicted from Vinobha Navodaya Bhoodan Colony and announced that a model colony would be developed for them at Velugumatla in Khammam district.

Speaking at a programme held at the district Collectorate, he said the government was committed to ensuring that poor families live with dignity and legal security.

He said 412 families in Velugumatla had been identified as eligible beneficiaries and would receive house site pattas and Indiramma houses without discrimination. Of these, pattas and sanction letters were handed over to several families during the programme.

The deputy Chief minister alleged that a mafia network had been collecting money from poor residents in the area for years without providing basic facilities. He said the government had intervened to regularise housing for the affected families.

He announced that the remaining 16 acres of land in Velugumatla, after distribution of house sites, would be used for establishing a Telangana Public School and other government educational institutions.

The government would also provide basic infrastructure in the colony, including electricity, drinking water, roads, a hospital, a community hall and a shopping complex, he said.

Directing officials to begin construction of Indiramma houses immediately, he said the model colony should be completed by December 9. He added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would be invited for housewarming ceremonies once construction is completed.

Bhatti also accused some political opponents of spreading misinformation about the initiative.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said residents of the Bhoodan colony had been living without electricity and drinking water since 2017. He said water supply would be provided within a week to facilitate construction work.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said those who had collected money from residents in the area would face action and the amounts would be recovered. He also said irregularities during the previous BRS government had led to the occupation of Bhoodan lands.