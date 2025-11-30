 Top
Bhatti Orders Release of Rs.707.30 Cr in Pending Govt Staff Bills

With the November release, the Congress government has cleared employee dues for four consecutive months as promised.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: As promised to employees’ unions, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday issued orders for the release of ₹707.30 crore towards pending bills of government staff.

Following the Deputy Chief Minister’s instructions, officials of the finance department released the money pertaining to pending bills for November. As part of the assurance given to employee unions, more than ₹700 crore is being released every month.

With the November release, the Congress government has cleared employee dues for four consecutive months as promised. These bills include gratuity, GPF, surrender leave, and various advances.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
