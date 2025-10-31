Bhatti Orders Release of Pending Dues of Rs.1,032 Cr

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday ordered the release of Rs 1,032 crore to clear pending dues and bills in one go. The amount includes Rs 712 crore for state government employees’ arrears and Rs 320 crore for contractors under the roads & buildings (R&B) and panchayat raj departments.

Following his directions, the finance department released the funds immediately after a review meeting with senior officials. Bhatti Vikramarka has been clearing arrears carried over from the previous BRS government in a phased manner each month. With this release, all employee-related dues up to October have now been settled.

As part of the government’s decision to clear all pending bills below Rs 10 lakh, payments worth `320 crore covering 46,956 bills were processed — Rs 95 crore for 3,610 R&B department bills and Rs 225 crore for 43,364 bills under panchayat raj and rural local bodies.

Finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and senior officers attended the meeting, where the Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to ensure timely payments and uphold fiscal discipline.