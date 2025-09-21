Bhatti Opens Telangana’s Bathukamma Fete at Thousand Pillar Temple

Warangal: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated the nine-day Bathukamma festival at a grand ceremony held at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamkonda on Sunday. He wished for peace, prosperity, and financial empowerment for women across Telangana, expressing hope that their prayers during the festival would be fruitful.

A large number of women participated in the inaugural ceremony. The festivities, which began on September 21 with Engili Poola Bathukamma in Warangal, will conclude on September 30 at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said the state government had officially launched the Bathukamma celebrations from Warangal, considered the heart of the festival, under the supervision of the State Cultural Department. He noted that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had initiated large-scale programmes to ensure the festival is celebrated on a grand scale.

He highlighted that women worship Goddess Gauramma with deep devotion for all nine days and expressed hope that their prayers would bring prosperity and happiness to the state. He stressed the importance of women becoming economically stronger and more empowered.

The celebrations reached a high point as ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, along with MP Kadiyam Kavya, joined women in singing traditional songs. Their participation delighted the crowd and added a special touch to the official launch of the festivities.

The Thousand Pillar Temple has been a hub for Bathukamma celebrations since the 1990s, drawing large gatherings of women and youth eager to participate in traditional dances and songs. The practice of state-sponsored celebrations at the temple began in 2006, when then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy directed officials to make arrangements following requests from devotees, a tradition continued by successive governments.