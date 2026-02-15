Bhatti Offers Special Prayers for CM, Ministers

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his wife Nandini performed a special archana at Sri Mrityunjaya Swamy Temple in Madhira in the names and gotras of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and his cabinet colleagues on the eve of Maha Shivaratri on Sunday.

Praying for the prosperity of the State and for all people to live with good health and longevity, Bhatti Vikramarka, along with his wife Nandini, offered prayers at the Sri Mrityunjaya Swamy Temple.

As a key highlight of the visit, they performed special archana inside the temple sanctum in the names and gotras of the Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Ministers. The couple offered prayers seeking the successful implementation of the government’s public welfare programs and divine blessings for the ruling administration.

Upon arriving at the temple on the banks of the Wyra River, the Deputy Chief Minister and his wife were accorded a grand welcome by temple authorities and local public representatives. Temple priests received them with Purna Kumbham honors and escorted them into the sanctum. The couple later performed Rudrabhishekam and special rituals to the deity.

Following the rituals, priests offered vedic blessings to the Deputy CM couple in the temple hall and presented sacred teertham and prasadam. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements made for devotees in Madhira.

A large number of devotees and senior Congress Party leaders participated in the program.