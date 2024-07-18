Bhatti Launches Photography Competition

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched the Telangana State Photojournalists Association’s statewide best news photograph competition to mark World Photography Day here on Wednesday.

Inviting competitors, Bhatti said “Participating in the news photo contest offers many benefits, especially those looking to hone their skills and gain recognition in the news photography community. Competing with talented magazine photographers will inspire them to try new techniques, experiment with different styles and take on new challenges.” he said.

Association general secretary K.N. Hari said the competition was being organised for 30 years, and around 200 photojournalists from across the state participate in them.

The first prize earns the winners is Rs 10,000m the runners up will get Rs 8.000, Rs 5.000 and there are also 25 consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 each. Winners will be given certificates and mementoes.

To contest, photojournalists must send three 8x12 colour or black & white photographs to association office at TWJ Building, Desoddharaka Bhavan, Basheerbagh, before August 10.