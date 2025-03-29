Bhatti joins AICC panel to draft agenda for April CWC meet

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took part in the first meeting of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) drafting committee to prepare the party’s agenda for its crucial meetings in Ahmedabad next month. These include the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on April 8 and the AICC delegates meeting the following day.

The 15-member committee, recently constituted by the AICC with general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as its convener, met at the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road in Delhi on Friday.



Recognised for his political acumen, experience, and steadfast commitment to the party, Bhatti was inducted into the committee to contribute to the formulation of the Congress’ future strategies, policies, and key political resolutions.

According to AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, the Ahmedabad meetings will focus on aligning the party’s course with the resolutions adopted during the "Nava Satyagraha" session held in Belagavi, Karnataka, in December 2023.

The drafting committee will deliberate on critical issues including the party’s political manifesto, organisational restructuring, and strategic roadmap for the upcoming elections.

Bhatti played a pivotal role in the Congress’ resurgence in Telangana during the 2023 Assembly elections, spearheading the "People’s March" padayatra as the then Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. His leadership also contributed significantly to the I.N.D.I.A. block’s victory in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, where he served as a senior observer for the Congress.