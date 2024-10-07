Bhatti flays Opposition for creating misconceptions on HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has flayed the Opposition for creating misconceptions on HYDRAA and cleaning Musi River apart from levelling false allegations on the State government.



The previous governments, which promised to protect lakes located inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from encroachments and cleaning up of Musi River failed miserably in taking corrective measures.

“Is it not a fact that the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, former Minister KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao talked big on protecting lakes and that stern measures would be taken to prevent encroachments when they were in power?” Bhatti sought to know.

The Congress government has taken up the responsibility to protect lakes and hand over Hyderabad City to the future generations and ensure sustainable development and living, he said. Addressing a media conference at the Secretariat here on Monday, he said there was no scope for personal or vested agenda for the people’s government in Indiramma Rajyam, he said.

Hyderabad is known for its rocks, parks and lakes which enhanced the charm of the city. But over a period of time, rocks had disappeared and parks were getting encroached. The lakes which were constructed to provide drinking water resources to residents of Hyderabad too disappeared, exposing the city to the danger of flooding whenever heavy rains lashed the city.

This government can no longer ignore the real threat to the city due to encroachment of lakes and is firm on implementing measures to protect the lakes, he reiterated. Making it clear that the encroached lakes are the property of people of Hyderabad, Bhatti asserted that it was the responsibility of the State to protect the assets given by ancestors.

“Lakes in Hyderabad do not belong to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy or me. They belong to people and they should be safely and carefully handed over to the future generations. This is our government’s agenda,” he asserted. “It is not responsibility of Chief Minister or mine alone to protect the lakes that are encroached. If we don’t stop the scourge of encroachments at least now, these lakes will disappear,” he cautioned.

Stating that the government is keen to attract world’s attention to the global city of Hyderabad, Bhatti said that the State government was ready to listen to suggestions for the rejuvenation of Musi River and “our doors are kept open for any constructive advice and suggestions,” he added.

He asked the Opposition parties to come forth with views on what and how to go forward to benefit people. The State government has no intention to inconvenience any one. Posing a direct question aimed at opposition leaders, he wanted them to spell out openly if they are for the growth and development of Hyderabad as a global city.

Bhatti said that at present the government is focusing on encroachments into Full Tank Level (FTL) of lakes and not looking beyond that. He sought to know whether those who are criticising the government for its decision to take stern measures against lake encroachments, not aware of Sabarmati river cleanup in Gandhinagar in Gujarat State?

Taking on those who dared Revanth Reddy, Bhatti demanded that they should explain why they were doing so. It was not proper to criticize the Chief Minister and government as per their will and wish. Assuring that the government’s sole agenda is to revive, rejuvenate Musi river, protect the lakes and do good to people, Bhatti said this government would not do any harm or cause loss to anyone.

The opposition should behave with responsibility and suggest how to do good to people. If the opposition resorted to criticism and false allegations for gaining political mileage, they would be doing irreparable damage to the future generations, he warned.

“I appeal to all political parties to come forward and give constructive suggestions on how best to benefit people,” he said. Assuring that the government will not leave those losing houses in Musi catchment area to their fate, Bhatti said that the government is ready to extend any kind of help to them. The government will also come to the aid of those who are living in thatched houses without any house pattas in the Musi catchment area, he said.