Bhatti exposed CM's lies on loan repayments: Harish

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Thursday accused the Congress government of misleading the public with inflated loan figures to cover up its inefficiencies. It cited the allegedly contradictory statements" made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as evidence of the ruling party’s misinformation.

“Between the two, the Congress government has exposed itself by using exaggerated loan figures to justify its failures and shift blame onto the previous BRS government,” senior BRS leader Harish Rao said.

He pointed out discrepancies in the government’s statements on debt repayment. “At 7.44 pm, Bhatti told the Assembly that Rs 88,564 crore had been spent on debt repayment in the past 16 months. At 3.58 pm, the Chief Minister had claimed the government had spent Rs 1,53,359 crore on the same. In just four hours, the repayment amount mysteriously dropped by Rs 70,000 crore. This proves that Congress has been inflating BRS-era loan figures to mislead the people,” Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao further stated that the party had successfully exposed the Congress government’s “false propaganda,” which he claimed was aimed at diverting attention from its failure to implement the six guarantees. “The Chief Minister tried to mislead people but failed. Even the CAG report confirms what we have been saying for the past 16 months—that the BRS did not take excessive loans, as alleged by Congress. The actual borrowing was around Rs 41,000 crore per year, making the total loans during our tenure Rs 4.17 lakh crore,” he said.