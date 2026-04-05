Bhatti Exhorts Young Politicians To Draw Inspiration From Jagjivan Ram’s Life

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday called upon young politicians to draw inspiration from the life of former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, who strove for social equality.

He paid floral tributes to Jagjivan Ram by garlanding his statue at NTR Circle in Khammam on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka said the principles followed by Jagjivan Ram remain relevant, particularly for young leaders entering politics. He said the veteran leader played a key role in strengthening democratic values in the country and was known for his effective administration.

He added that the decisions taken by Jagjivan Ram during challenging times continue to serve as a model for successive governments. He said the leader worked tirelessly for social equality and earned the trust of weaker sections.

Vikramarka noted that Jagjivan Ram rose from a humble background to occupy top positions through dedication to public service. He urged young politicians to emulate his commitment and work towards becoming responsible leaders.

MLAs Ramdas Naik and Koram Kanakaiah, Telangana Warehousing Corporation chairman Rayala Nareswara Rao, district Congress Committee president Nuthi Satyanarayana, district collector Anudeep Durishetti and Khammam police commissioner Sunil Dutt were present.