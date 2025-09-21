Bhatti Distributes Rs 41.51cr Interest Free Loan Cheques To Women SHGs

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Congress government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership has set a target of making one crore women crorepatis in five years by strengthening self-help groups (SHGs) with interest-free loans and other welfare schemes.

He distributed loan cheques worth ₹41.51 crore through MEPMA to 8,130 SHG members in Jubilee Hills constituency at Yousufguda Stadium, in the presence of ministers Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya, Ponnam Prabhakar and G. Vivek.

Bhatti said the government was committed to investing whatever is needed to ensure women’s financial independence. He pointed out that women no longer needed to depend on moneylenders who charge exorbitant interest. He noted that SHGs were neglected for a decade but now stood revived, with 63 lakh members statewide, including over five lakh members across 50,764 groups in GHMC limits.

Highlighting government initiatives, Bhatti said ₹21,632 crore had been disbursed in interest-free loans within a year, countering opposition doubts about feasibility. To encourage women entrepreneurs, 100 shops at Shilparamam have been allotted to women, while SHGs are being supported to buy buses for leasing to RTC. Already 150 buses have been leased, with plans for 450 more.

The government, he added, wanted women to be seen as “Mahalakshmis,” and has extended free bus travel across Telangana, with reimbursements worth ₹7,422 crore saving women nearly ₹7,000 crore. Under Rajiv Aarogyasri, families are entitled to ₹10 lakh free medical care, while 96 lakh households benefit from 6 kg free rice per person. Ration card reforms have made issuance and corrections easier after years of delay, and 200 units of free electricity per family are being provided, with the state bearing the cost.