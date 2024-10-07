Bhatti Distributes Bonus Cheques to SCCL Employees

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and energy minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the management and employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to give a serious thought to going in for non-renewable green energy for ensuring a carbon-free world.



Distributing bonus cheques to the employees at a programme on Monday, Bhatti Vikramarka asked the management to give a presentation on how coal production by the regular employees was proving costly vis-à-vis outsourcing employees and what could be done to protect the company for future generations. He pointed out that the average coal production by a regular employee was Rs 3,500 per tonne compared to Rs 1,500 by outsourcing employees. Similarly, the coal production per tonne in an under-ground well by a regular employee was Rs 9,000 compared to `4,000 by an outsourcing employee.

Stating that around one lakh employees, including 40,000 regular employees and 25,000 outsourcing employees were in SCCL, he underlined the need for the company to diversify and expand its activity to another nation. He stressed the importance of green power and production of lithium batteries in order to have one lakh employees on the rolls.

Claiming that the Congress government is committed to protect the public sector companies, Bhatti said that the state government was providing Rs 400 crore every month to TGRTC by way of the Mahalaxmi scheme.

Industries minister D. Sridhar Babu said the state government along with SCCL would establish Ambedkar knowledge centres in every Assembly segment to train youth for government jobs.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the state government, soon getting a cabinet approval, will announce a separate housing scheme for Singareni employees.

Each employee is getting Rs 1.90 lakh bonus, which is Rs 20,000 more than the last financial year.