Bhatti Discusses German Solar Collaboration

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said Telangana is keen to expand solar power generation and integrate renewable energy into its power sector. He met a German delegation at the Secretariat on Thursday to discuss proposals aimed at strengthening the State’s green energy initiatives.

The German representatives approached the Deputy CM after learning about Telangana’s progress in solar energy. Bhatti highlighted existing government schemes, including free electricity to 29 lakh agricultural pump sets and up to 200 units for domestic consumers under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. He said the government is now exploring the supply of solar power to these categories as part of its renewable energy drive.

The Deputy CM said the government’s vision is to create a sustainable model enabling farmers and Gruha Jyothi consumers to earn a steady monthly income through solar generation. He directed energy department principal secretary Naveen Mittal to study German solar technologies for possible integration into the State’s infrastructure and to evaluate their economic and technical feasibility. Mittal will submit a detailed report based on the German team’s proposals.

The meeting was attended by Transco CMD D. Krishna Bhaskar, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui, REDCO CMD Anila, and German delegates Dr Sebastian and Dr Raghu Chaliganti.