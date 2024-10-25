Bhatti discusses caste census with KC Venugopal in Delhi

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal in Delhi on Friday to discuss the caste census promised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly election campaign. Party sources said that Bhatti updated Venugopal on the steps that the Congress government was taking to implement this initiative.

Bhatti informed Venugopal that the caste survey would be launched on October 28, beginning with public hearings in the state’s 10 undivided districts. These hearings will gather input from experts and stakeholders, and the actual caste enumeration is slated to start by the second week of November. Nearly 90,000 enumerators will be mobilised to complete the survey before December 9.

According to party insiders, Bhatti provided details on the survey’s methodology, including the questionnaire format and data collection specifics, emphasising how household details will be digitised in real time. The survey will also document any elected political roles held by family members, with the aim of assessing the need for reservations for Backward Classes in local body elections based on their demographic representation.

Bhatti presented a sample format of the caste survey form to Venugopal, detailing the data points that will be collected from every household.