Bhatti demands KTR to render apology to people for speaking lies

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu demanded that the BRS working president and MLA, KT Rama Rao (KTR), tender an apology to the people of the State and the State Assembly for unsubstantiated allegations, specifically regarding a “30 percentage” claim made during a debate in the State Assembly here on Wednesday.

Taking a serious note of the remarks made by KTR stating “30 percentage”, Bhatti demanded that KTR prove his allegations or tender an apology to the people and the Assembly.

While speaking in the House, he (KTR) should speak with commitment and familiarity. The BRS looted the State indiscriminately during its regime for 10 years. The BRS government had erased the land laws brought through struggles with a stroke of the pen. They lifted the cultivation period by extending the tenure of pattadar and brought the evil Dharani portal.

With the spirit of armed peasant struggle, Congress governments have given rights to tillers of the land in the State. “We entered politics with responsibility, standing in support of oppressed sections. We did not loot Telangana indiscriminately like you (BRS) and destroy the State,” he said.

The Opposition members should speak with commitment. “Do you think whatever you say will be valid? Every word they speak should be spoken carefully. The Opposition members are speaking lies in the name of discussion?” he said.

“You (BRS) left bills related to works worth Rs.40,000 crore pending, and due to your sin, a total of Rs.1 lakh crore bills are pending,” Bhatti said, adding that those who have done government works were visiting the Secretariat as they could not receive bills.

He took exception to the allegations leveled by Opposition members that advertisements were given in the name of Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam. “Did you see the statements? It is not justified to speak lies stating that advertisements were given in the name of Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam. We have decided to financially encourage those selected for the civil service exams, mains and interviews from the State,” he said.

With the spirit of the armed peasant struggle, the Congress governments have provided land rights so that the tillers should have rights over the lands. Recalling that when Burgula Ramakrishna Rao was the Chief Minister, he provided rights to farmers and tenants, Bhatti explained that the land reforms introduced by the Congress helped millions of people getting land rights in the 1970s through land reforms.

The BRS has brought the Dharani Act, which left farmers in lurch. While the Congress government distributed lands to 24 lakh people through land reforms, the BRS government put them in Part-B through Dharani postal forcing farmers to move from pillar to post to meet officials to resolve land issues.

The power to register lands without verification was given to the Tahsildars by the BRS govenrment, he said, adding that the land laws that came through many struggles were written off.

“When we said that Dharani would be dumped into the Bay of Bengal, people trusted us and voted in support of Congress during Assembly elections in 2023. In the 1970s, Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister and PV Narasimha Rao as the Chief Minister of the State distributed lands,” Bhatti added.