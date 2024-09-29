Bhatti Defends Musi Cleanup, Hydraa Efforts

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday got a shot in the arm with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka speaking out in support of HYDRAA and the ongoing removal of encroachments in the Musi river and other waterbodies, breaking the silence in the Congress Cabinet on the issue.

The ministers’ silence was conspicuous amid the Opposition parties’ protests against the demolition drive, leaving it to the Chief Minister to defend the government from the onslaught.

On Sunday, however, Deputy CM Bhatti, addressing the Telugu diaspora in San Francisco in the United States, said the state government was committed to restoring lakes in the city and surroundings besides ensuring the flow of fresh water in the Musi. Highlighting the rehabilitation package for the oustees, he said every family would be provided decent living conditions.

“They have been living in miserable conditions all these years and we will give them a decent house, education for their children, health coverage and means of livelihood,” Bhatti said.

The Deputy CM referred to the recent inundation of Vijayawada by the waters from the Budameru and said that Hyderabad would face a similar situation if the waterbodies were not cleared of encroachments. He blamed the real estate sharks for constructing illegal structures by using the poor as a shield. Parks were occupied denying people lung space, Bhatti said, adding that the government was committed to providing a quality life for every Hyderabadi.

Adding to the concept of collective voice, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also strongly defended the government’s move on the two hot topics of demolishing illegal structures in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of waterbodies and restoring Musi river.

In a statement, Sridhar Babu said that some selfish elements were working with a vindictive attitude to defame the state government. The government was committed to reviving the Musi River by removing illegal encroachments. Sridhar Babu reiterated the government’s resolve to complete the two tasks.

Minister Prabhakar asked the police to take stern action against forces which have been creating unrest in social media and provoking people against the Musi rejuvenation project.