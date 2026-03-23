Bhatti Counters Harish Over Shortfall in Revenue Collections from Stamps & Registration

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday rejected claims by BRS deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao of a shortfall in revenue collections from the stamps and registrations department, stating that revenues were adjusted as per standard norms.

Replying to the Siddipet MLA during the Budget debate, he said the allegations were “completely baseless” and accused him of misleading people. He said that in the 2024-25 financial year, the stamps and registrations department generated Rs.14,250 crore, of which Rs.5,740 crore was allocated to municipalities and corporations.

“The previous government, since 2020, had stalled the transfer of revenue generated by this department to municipalities and corporations. Instead, they presented these funds entirely as ‘stamp duty revenue’, thereby furnishing misleading financial figures,” he said.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the present government had allocated funds to local bodies from registration revenue to ensure they remain functional and to avoid a repeat of past practices. He also alleged that the previous BRS government had caused hardship to farmers under the Dharani portal by placing lands distributed earlier into the ‘Part-B’ category, leading to prolonged difficulties.