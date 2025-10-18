Bhatti: Congress Govt's Ultimate Goal is to Provide Jobs to All

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government was moving forward with the vision that no one in Telangana should remain idle and that every person must either study or work. Bhatti said every child should study in English medium, gain skills and secure employment, which was the government’s ultimate goal.

To prepare youth for the global job market, the state was establishing Young India International Schools in each Assembly constituency with international standards, each being developed on 25 acres with an investment of ₹200 crore, Bhatti said at a ceremony to distribute appointment letters to selected Group-II candidates here on Saturday,

Bhatti said works on the Skill University in the Future City were progressing fast and that all ITIs were being upgraded into Advanced Technology Centres to enhance employability. Calling the day historic, he said issuing appointment letters to 783 candidates at one event was unprecedented in his long political career.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Telangana statehood movement was driven by the dream of achieving jobs with self-respect, but the previous BRS government betrayed that aspiration. He spoke emotionally about parents who sacrificed to educate their children, only for them to remain unemployed due to the previous BRS regime’s failure to issue job notifications.

Bhatti accused the former BRS rulers of looting the state for personal gain. The Congress government, he said, had reformed the Telangana Public Service Commission and revived the recruitment process despite legal obstacles, proving its commitment to the youth. He said the appointment letters would wipe the tears of countless mothers and urged the new recruits to dedicate themselves to serving people with integrity. Bhatti envisioned Telangana as a trillion-dollar economy by 2047 under the slogan ‘Telangana Rising’.