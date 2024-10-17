Bhatti: Cong Govt Has Repaid BRS Debt of ₹56,440 Crore

Hyderabad:The Congress government has borrowed Rs 49,618 crore since assuming office on December 7, 2023, according to Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Bhatti said that as of date the state government has repaid Rs 56,440 crore in principal and interest for borrowings made by the BRS government. This has been a significant commitment in balancing the state's financial obligations, which is more than what the Congress government has borrowed. It has invested in key areas, he said.



Under capital expenditure, Rs 21,881 crore has been spent on boosting infrastructure and development projects. Additionally, Rs 54,346 crore has been allocated for various flagship welfare schemes. He said.

These include the crop loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha, LPG subsidy, Mahalakshmi scheme, Gruha Jyothi apart from subsidies for power, rice, scholarships, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.



Bhatti stated that despite the financial constraints, the Congress government has ensured that salaries for government employees are being disbursed on time, with payments made on the first of every month.





