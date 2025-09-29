Bhatti Confident Of Congress Wave In Local Polls

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday expressed confidence that the Congress wave would continue in the upcoming local body elections, backed by public support for the government’s welfare schemes and development programmes.

Addressing a media conference at his camp office in Madhira, Khammam district, he said the state government’s development and welfare initiatives have won the hearts of the people. The schemes implemented by the Congress over the last one-and-a-half years have brought significant changes in the lives of poor and middle-class families, he added.

He said that while the previous BRS government had weakened Telangana’s financial and administrative systems over the past decade, the Congress government has been steadily rectifying them with proper planning since assuming power.

Bhatti highlighted that welfare schemes for farmers, women, and youth have gained wide acceptance. To ensure social justice, the government fulfilled the decades-long aspiration of Backward Classes for proportional reservations. Under the Planning Department, a socio-economic, political, educational, and employment survey was conducted, based on which 42 per cent reservation was provided for BCs, he said.

He alleged that BRS leaders were trying to drag the Congress into courts through conspiracies, while the party itself had failed to deliver on its promises of a job for every household and three acres of land for Dalits. He also criticised the BRS for not fully implementing its promised ₹1 lakh crop loan waiver even after 10 years.

Stating that the Congress has fulfilled 99 per cent of its poll promises, he listed achievements including the recruitment of 60,000 youth through Group-I and Group-II services, waiver of ₹21,000 crore in crop loans, crediting of ₹9,000 crore to farmers under Rythu Bharosa within nine days, free power to 29 lakh agricultural pump sets, 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, and a ₹500 bonus per quintal for fine rice farmers. In the first phase, Indiramma houses have been sanctioned to 4.5 lakh eligible families, with ₹22,500 crore allocated by the state government, he said.

He further noted that the government has prioritised food security, supplying fine rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) to 96 lakh families out of 1.05 crore households in the state.

“These initiatives have benefited a large number of families and will ensure support for Congress candidates in the local body elections,” he maintained.