Bhatti: CM to Address Public Meeting at Pippiri on April 6 to Mark 3 Years of People’s March Padayatra

Hyderabad: To mark three years of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's ‘People’s March’ ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023, and the ongoing 99-day Praja Palana — Pragati Pranalika celebrations of the Congress government, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will addressed a public meeting on April 6 at Pippiri in Boath constituency of Adilabad district.

Pippiri is the village from where Bhatti had set out on his padayatra. Revanth Reddy will distribute documents related to the implementation of assurances given to various sections of people during the padayatra.

Bhatti reviewed the arrangements for the public meeting with district collectors of the undivided Adilabad districts and senior officials. He directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the event. He instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the success of the meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the Congress always fulfilled its promises. Accordingly, documents pertaining to the implementation of assurances made during the padayatra would be distributed by Revanth Reddy at the meeting.

According to the schedule, Revanth Reddy will reach Basara at 11 am, and perform special prayers at the Saraswati temple. He will participate in a programme there and reach Pippiri at 2 pm to address the public meeting.