Bhatti Calls On Christians To Support Congress in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged support for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection to strengthen the Congress government and sustain its pro-people governance. Addressing a meeting of Christian community representatives on Saturday, Bhatti sought their support and said it was the responsibility of every citizen to safeguard a government dedicated to public welfare and social justice.

He said the Congress, founded on secular principles, has always strived to bring every section of society into the mainstream of development. Commending the prayers and blessings extended by Christian leaders and pastors, Bhatti said their goodwill reflected faith in the Congress government’s welfare-oriented administration.



He said the Indiramma Praja government was implementing several programmes aimed at uplifting the poor and promoting social equity. A Congress victory, he said, would ensure continuity of development and inclusive governance under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership.



Bhatti expressed gratitude to the Christian community for its support, saying such goodwill strengthens the government’s resolve to serve with equality and compassion. He appealed to community members to hold special prayers for Naveen Yadav’s success and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the integrated growth of Telangana. He said the cooperation and blessings of every community would empower the Congress to fulfil its vision of a prosperous and equitable state.

