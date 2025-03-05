Bhatti calls for temple development master plan

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed endowment officials to draft a master plan for the long-term development of six major temples and ensure timely completion of works for the Samakka Saralamma biennial jatara and the upcoming Saraswati River Pushkaralu at Kaleshwaram. He also instructed the archaeology department to renovate all ancient temples to boost temple tourism.

In a pre-Budget review meeting at the Secretariat, held alongside his cabinet colleague Konda Surekha and senior officials from the endowment, forest and environment departments, Bhatti stressed the need for long-term planning to benefit future generations, given the substantial investments involved. He also emphasised the importance of integrating eco-tourism into the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara development plans.

Urging the forest and horticulture departments to work in coordination, Bhatti and Surekha directed them to address tribal farmers’ concerns and encourage them to cultivate horticulture crops. Bhatti announced plans to convene a meeting with officials from the forest, tribal welfare, horticulture, agriculture and power sectors to facilitate the transition of tribal communities to solar energy by providing them with solar pump sets. He suggested utilising CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) funds to create self-employment opportunities for tribals through the construction of check dams.

Highlighting the role of urban parks in reducing mental stress, Bhatti noted that Hyderabad and its surrounding areas currently have 59 urban parks. He urged officials to explore ways to enhance their revenue generation. Special chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, special secretary for forests Ahmed Nadeem, endowment principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar, chief conservator of forests Donbrial and other senior officials attended the meeting.