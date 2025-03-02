Bhatti Attends Bhakta Ramadasu Jayanti Celebrations; Pledges Support for Arts and Artists

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka attended the Bhakta Ramadasu Jayanti celebrations at LB Stadium and reiterated the current government's commitment to promoting the arts. He pointed out that the previous BRS government had neglected to give the prestigious Nandi Awards to artists for over a decade.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the congress government prioritized supporting film artists and introduced the Gaddar Film Awards. Additionally, the government plans to organize drama competitions and provide awards to artists, further strengthening its support for the cultural and artistic community. Ministers Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar attended the programme.



