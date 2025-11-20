Bhatti at Earth Summit: Telangana At Forefront Of Farmer-centric Schemes

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said the state government was advancing with a clear and determined agenda to safeguard farmers’ welfare and ensure sustainable rural development.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Earth Summit, organised by Nabard (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) at Hitex, themed, “Empowering Rural Innovation for Global Change". Bhatti said it was notable that the national initiative had begun in Hyderabad, positioning Telangana as “living proof” that rural transformation was achievable when innovation aligned with intent.

Bhatti highlighted a slew of farmer-centric schemes implemented by the Congress government, including one of the country’s largest loan waivers worth ₹21,000 crore, the Rythu Bharosa income support scheme, procurement of paddy through self-help groups with timely payments, and an additional bonus of ₹500 per quintal over minimum support price (MSP) for paddy.

He said the government was strengthening irrigation networks, digital crop records, post-harvest systems and a 43,000-km digital backbone connecting nearly every gram panchayat. Bhatti also highlighted renewable energy expansion and women-led solar entrepreneurship as key pillars of Telangana’s agricultural growth.

Bhatti noted that the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy government will complete two years in office on December 7, and announced that the state will host a summit on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, a initiative showcasing Telangana’s long-term goals. He urged citizens to participate in the event, which will feature an extensive visual presentation on the state’s achievements and aspirations.

Nabard chairman K.V. Shaji said the Earth Summit sought to create a national platform for innovation, institution-building and problem-solving in rural India. He said villages must transform into engines of growth as the country shifts from subsidy-driven to solution-driven development backed by integrated digital public infrastructure.

Shaji outlined initiatives under a rural DPI (digital public infrastructure) stack, including agronomy services, geospatial agriculture, digital credit highways, digitisation of Kisan Credit Cards and cooperatives, climate-resilient farming, and a Rural Finance 2.0 model to improve credit access and reduce risk.

Over 75 exhibits and nearly 50 start-ups are showcasing innovations “from soil to satellite”, alongside track sessions on geospatial intelligence, climate action, cooperatives, rural enterprises and agri-fintech. Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Nabard deputy managing director Goverdhan Singh Rawat and IAMAI president Dr Subbo Rao were present.