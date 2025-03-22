Bhatti and Ponnam review arrangements for Dawat-E-Iftar at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir jointly asked officials to ensure elaborate arrangements for the state-wide Dawat-E-Iftar and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

A high-level review meeting was held on Saturday at the Assembly Meeting Hall to assess and finalise preparations. The meeting focused on the grand Dawat-E-Iftar to be hosted by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on March 25 at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, along with broader Ramzan arrangements.

It saw the active participation of officials from all departments concerned. Bhatti Vikramarka, who chaired the high power committee, emphasised that the event is a prestigious and emotional occasion and should reflect the State government’s commitment to communal harmony and respect for traditions.

He made it clear that there would be no shortage of funds for the Iftar and Ramzan-related arrangements and that all departments must ensure top quality in food, hospitality, sanitation, and protocol. He instructed that no compromise should be made, and every precaution should be taken to maintain law and order, ensure uninterrupted electricity, maintain sanitation, and provide safe drinking water.

He asked officers to act without hesitation and report any issues directly to himself or District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Ponnam Prabhakar, echoing the Deputy CM’s directions, appealed to officers to implement the plans with sincerity and attention to detail. He said that elaborate arrangements were necessary not just for the Iftar party but also for the remaining days of Ramzan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

As both Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponnam Prabhakar had to leave for the Assembly proceedings midway, Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir continued the review meeting and issued further instructions.